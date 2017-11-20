Touts hijacking patients from GMC

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Despite ensuring best possible medical treatment facilities for patients suffering from different ailments, the Government Medical College authorities have so far failed to check the growing menace of middlemen, roaming freely in its corridors and wards to hijack ailing patients to their parent institutions.

Though senior GMC Hospital authorities are well aware of the fact that these touts are present everywhere and motivate patients to shift to private hospitals outside the State or their shelter points in Jammu before visiting parent institution yet no action is being initiated or even a single person caught red handed by the management.

The modus-operandi of these touts is very simple. Soon after seriously ill patients from different outstations arrive in the GMC Hospital they get in touch with their caretakers and project worst case scenario before them along side hard selling the idea of receiving better treatment at a premium.

Worried attendants often fall prey and request senior consultants to either refer them to a better tertiary care hospital or hand them discharge slips at their own risk.

In some cases, the touts motivate patients at the initial stages and manage to hijack them before completing the admission formalities.

Patients reaching in GMC Hospital from remote areas of hilly Doda district and border areas of Rajouri and Poonch fall easy prey to the diktats of these touts. Those in need of orthopedic treatment are most vulnerable while patients suffering from liver, kidney and brain surgeries have no choice but to migrate to other tertiary care centres in the absence of expert medical advice.

Another category of patients, who prefer private health centres are those who don’t want to waste precious time waiting in the long queue for emergent surgeries and end up giving their nod to senior consultants for seeing them in private hospitals for surgeries.

Insiders claim that the touts are running a much organised network and provide ambulance service along with doctors to ferry patients to their parent hospitals.

Mushrooming of private clinics of major private hospitals also play a crucial role in luring patients away from Jammu for better treatment facilities.