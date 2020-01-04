Tourists advised to follow traffic plan at Patnitop

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: District Administration Udhampur has opened the Patnitop circular road for the tourists for hassle free journey and smooth traffic. It was observed that tourist are not following the traffic plan, and resulting in traffic jam and inconvenience to all visitors. District administration asked all Hoteliers at Patnitop to guide the tourists to follow the proper entry and exit routes so that traffic ply smoothly in the area.
