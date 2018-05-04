Tourist from Maharashtra dies at Gulmarg

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A 51-year-old visitor from Maharashtra died on Thursday at the Gulmarg tourist resort of Kashmir after complaining of stomach pain, police said.

Anil Pandurang Shinde, who was staying at a hotel in Gulmarg, complained about stomach pain in the early hours hours and was shifted to a local Primary Health Centre, a police spokesman said.

He said Shinde was declared brought dead by the doctors at the health centre.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to sub-district hospital Tangmarg for further legal formalities, the spokesman said, adding inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain cause of death.