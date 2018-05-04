Tourist from Maharashtra dies at Gulmarg

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A 51-year-old visitor from Maharashtra died on Thursday at the Gulmarg tourist resort of Kashmir after complaining of stomach pain, police said.
Anil Pandurang Shinde, who was staying at a hotel in Gulmarg, complained about stomach pain in the early hours hours and was shifted to a local Primary Health Centre, a police spokesman said.
He said Shinde was declared brought dead by the doctors at the health centre.
The body of the deceased has been shifted to sub-district hospital Tangmarg for further legal formalities, the spokesman said, adding inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain cause of death.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ renewed for a third season
Auctioning ‘Rustom’ costume for good cause: Akshay Kumar
Anushka’s birthday pledge: Building home for stranded animals
Had no idea about lip-syncing in debut Hindi film: Sharmila Tagore
Kashmir re-emerges as paradise for filmmakers
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper