Tourism policy for J&K need of hour: Priya

NEW DELHI: Former Minister and Spokesperson BJP J&K, Priya Sethi said that J&K needs a tourism policy which is now very much possible as Modi Government has abolished Article 370 from J&K.

Speaking at Kashmironomics, a platform to draw a roadmap for economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir, Sethi said that now, as the newly created Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh are free from dynastic politics, they can flourish best Union Territories of India.

Union Cabinet Ministers, Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal were also present on the occasion. Key government functionaries, businessmen and economists were part of multiple panel sessions to draw economic roadmap for the region. Sethi was the only former Minister from J&K, who spoke in Kashmironomics, which was a first in a series of events to help kick-starting economic development for Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Sethi further said, “Tourism should be one of the principle engines of economic development in UT of J&K by positioning it as a leading global destination thereby contributing to economic and social well-being of people by providing them employment opportunities, development and promotional policies with an aim to achieve internationally competitive tourism sector focused on sustainable growth.”

“Development of new destinations on wellness, tribal tourism, theme park tourism, Golf tourism, exploring unexplored areas, sports etc should be undertaken in newly created Union Territories,” she suggested, adding, “We should make a policy which encourages film industry to visit Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh along with ‘mine-tourism’ which is an important sector in Jammu region of Kishtwar area,” she maintained.

The former minister urged participants for PP mode concept so that people can invest in UTs, for enhancing economy of both the territories. She further said that the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh can emerge as a role model in terms of development.

While appreciating efforts of Siddharth Zarabi, Co-founder of Kashmironomics who organised the conclave, Sethi said that such programmes should be organised regularly now, at Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh too.