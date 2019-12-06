Tourism Federation visiting Mumbai to invite film industry to J&K: Suri

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A team of Tourism Federation led by its Chairman, Rajesh Gupta left for Mumbai to meet icons of film industry and invite them for shoot of films and songs in newly-carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The team will meet actors, directors, music composers and others connected with music as well as film industry. It was informed by Raman Suri, General Secretary, Tourism Federation of Jammu in a press statement issued here. Rajesh Gupta, who is a renowned personality of Jammu and has successfully done several projects for boosting tourism in J&K, said that tourism in Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir will get a fillip with arrival of film industry for shooting films and documentaries in future.

Suri further said that Jammu & Kashmir has numerous beautiful locations and many unexplored destinations that are best suited for film shooting. These serene locations, he said, were most preferred for every Bollywood film of 60s and 70s and were liked by cinemagoers around the world. This was the reason why tourists, both domestic as well as foreign, always favoured visiting the erstwhile State of J&K as their best and most favourite destination.

Suri further added that the visit by Tourism Federation of Jammu will encourage the film world to once again choose J&K as their most favoured destination. “This will also reduce their expenditure and help them travel less while getting best locations for shoots. Snow covered mountains, green meadows, big lakes, beautiful roads with tunnels and bridges, historic and religious places both in Jammu as well as Kashmir will provide them best places to shoot,” he added. The arrival of film industry in the new UT of J&K will make it reach new heights in all terms, he said.