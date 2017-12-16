Tourism Deptt woos visiters at ITM Jaipur

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAIPUR: Marking its presence in India Travel Mart at Rajasthan, J&K Tourism department participated in the mart which was inaugurated by Director Tourism Jammu, Smita Sethi along with Assistant Director Tourism Rupali Mahajan at B. M Birla Auditorium, Jaipur in the presence of Khalid Khan, President Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators (RATO), Mahender Singh, Secretary (RATO), Ajay Gupta Chairman and Managing Director, India Travel Mart, and travel trade delegates among other dignitaries.

On the occasion, Director Tourism Jammu, Smita Sethi briefed the media about the upcoming winter festival to be held in Patnitop, Nathatop and also in Gulmarg. The various FAM tours as well as adventure courses being conducted by the Directorate of Tourism Jammu, interlaid, many other carnivals, festivals and road shows throughout the year were also apprised .

She said this year has been great success in terms of tourist upsurge in Vaishno Devi and other places like Bhaderwah and Patnitop. Sethi invited the participants to J & K and said the department is putting all the efforts to bring more tourists to the state by ensuring best if facilities. Officials said lively and colourful multimedia presentations on Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh showcasing different tourist destinations were made during the event along with the display of various tourist packages, brochures and mini booklets to publicize the hitherto destinations like Rajouri, Kishtwar, Basohli, Bhadarwah and Reasi.

Many travel and tour trade operators impressed upon J&K Tourism to create centralized travel portal to facilitate destinations bookings.