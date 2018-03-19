Tourism Deptt organises ski, snowboarding at Doodhpathri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DOODHPATHRI: In order to tap the winter potential of the Doodhpathri tourist resort, the Department of Tourism Kashmir on Sunday organized ski and snowboarding event here in which scores of the players and tourists participated.

Doodhpathri is a newly developed summer off-beat destination in Budgam district just 42 kilometers from Srinagar district at an altitude of 8,957 ft above from sea level. The resort has bowl-shaped unending meadows which lie in the Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas and remain snowcapped during most part of the year. The ski and snowboarding event was held in the main bowl of the resort which has natural slopes for the beginners.

This is first time winter sports activities were held at Doodhpathri which also saw the participation of the locals and the tourists. Tourists who were present on the occasion also enjoyed ski and sledge rides during the day.

Director Tourism Kashmir Mahmood A Shah said, like Gulmarg, Doodhpathri also receives good snowfall and has good slopes for beginners. He said many youth from district Budgam visit Gulmarg to learn skiing which they can also do at Doodhpathri. The event was organized in collaboration with Doodhpathri Development Authority. CEO DDA Mohammad Farooq Dar was also present on the occasion.