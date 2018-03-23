Tourism department promotes Dogra culture with Punjabi lyrics

Share Share 0 Share 0

Tourism department’s video on Dogri and Dogra heritage is making mockery of Dogri language. The lyrics of background song are in Punjabi with very few words of Dogri.

Efforts of J&K Tourism Department to revive the neglected ethnic Dogra culture got another shock , when a video clip ‘Back to Roots’ failed to get the authentic Dogra flavor, reports STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma.

The department itself is killing the Dogri language by making such video album, says Jammu based artists and writers who are working hard for the survival of Dogri language.

Most of artists while talking to STATE TIMES team said “The video clip released by Tourism department is a joke with Dogras.”