Tourism backbone of State’s economy: Sethi

JAMMU: BJP State General Secretary, Yudhvir Sethi on Thursday urged the Government for devising a tourism and industry-friendly policy as tourism is the backbone of State’s economy. A delegation of hoteliers and BJP leaders from Ward No 19, led by Sethi called on the Chairman Sanitation Committee JMC, Baldev Singh Billawaria and discussed issue of three-year user charges imposed by Jammu Municipal Corporation on hotels and lodges in Jammu city.

Yudhvir apprised the Chairman that hotel industry is facing severe problems in Jammu. He said that it is very difficult for owners of lodges to pay user charges of last three years due to less occupancy in their hotels and lodges. He urged the Chairman Sanitation Committee to reduce user charges besides providing other necessary facilities to hoteliers of the ‘City of Temple’ so that they may not feel any inconvenience while paying appropriate user charges.

The deputation also raised serious concern over various other problems being faced by hoteliers of Jammu city including shortage of power supply, dilapidated condition of drains besides initiating necessary steps to improve sanitary condition in Jammu city.

Sethi further said that with abrogation of Article 370, a long standing curse has been removed from the region. He blamed Articles 370 and 35A for the lack of development in the region. He alleged that J&K State received huge funds from the Centre in past, but still there was lack of development due to utter mismanagement of funds as well bungling along with partiality going on in the State for decades together, but all this is going to end now. People from outside states are willing to come to J&K, invest and participate in the development process, he added. Sethi further said that while many old laws will be done away after October 31, the region is set to explore new lease of life granted after seven decades.

Chairman Sanitation Committee JMC gave a patient hearing to the deputation and assured that the problem would be looked into at the earliest. The deputation comprised of Corporators Anil Masoom, Raj Kumar and Mahinder, Brij Lal Verma, Swarn Singh, Anil Gupta, Kartar Nath and Anil Sharma.