Tots symbolise Kerala’s resilience during 2018 deluge

Agency

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mohammed Subhaan and Sooraj are full of smiles and playfulness now while their parents recount the terrifying tales of horrendous floods, marooned houses, overflowing dams and broken bridges. While little Subhaan is all set to celebrate his first birthday this month, three-year-old Sooraj smiles shyly when asked if he remembers the torrential rains last year.

The tiny tots are unaware that exactly a year ago, their innocent faces had become a symbol of resilience to a state that had suffered the deadliest deluge of a century leaving hundreds dead and lakhs homeless.

The nail-biting story of Subhaan, whose mother was daringly airlifted by the Navy just before his birth, and the risky sprint of a NDRF official holding Sooraj in his hand through a flooded bridge, are the evergreen positive memories of the August floods.

Subhaan was born in a hospital soon after his mother Sajitha Jabil was airlifted by Navy personnel from the rooftop of a marooned mosque in submerged Aluva in Ernakulam district on August 17 last year. When television channels aired the visuals of a Navy chopper hovering over the building and winching up the heavily pregnant woman, with a ruptured amniotic sac, people of the state prayed with their fingers crossed for the safety of the to-be-mother and the child.

The Navy later shared on social media the news of the safe delivery of the baby boy and the photos of the newborn and Sajitha. Amidst the stories of sorrow and despair during the flood days, the safe birth of Subhaan and the courage shown by his mother had brought immense joy to the people across the state and infused confidence to fight adversities. Looking back a year after the deluge, Sajitha, holding a smiling Subhaan in her hand, said her baby’s safety was her sole priority while agreeing to be airlifted on that day. “I did not think about anything other than my child that day. I had already developed labour pains the previous night itself.I did not worry about my safety, but the only priority was to reach hospital somehow,” Sajitha told PTI.

Hailing from Kondotty in Aluva near Kochi, Sajitha had sought refuge in a relief camp at nearby Hidayathul Islam Madrassa with her two children, husband Jabil, parents and other relatives on August 15. “Water level was rising fast around and there seemed to be no respite from the incessant rains. We all got ourselves stuffed in a car and reached the mosque somehow. There was water till windows of the car. Flood water gushed to the ground floor of the mosque the next day,” she recalled. Sajitha said though her delivery was scheduled on August 20, uneasiness and difficulties started since August 16 night.

Tension mounted as her amniotic sac ruptured and the hapless family found no means to shift her to the hospital.

Amniotic sac is the fluid-filled sac that contains and protects a fetus in the womb.

“As all roads were flooded, we tried to get a country boat to reach hospital. In between, my relatives were trying to contact the Navy. After hours of constant attempt, they got in touch with the Navy personnel only the next day,” she said.

The Navy’s Chetak helicopter passed the mosque twice as it could not identify the exact location.The inmates of the relief camp, however, managed to catch their attention, the third time.