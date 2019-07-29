Top seed Navalgund maintains lead in chess

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Top seed, Navalgund Niranjan of Karnataka and Hemanth Raam of Tamil Nadu continued their lead with five points each in the ongoing Jaiveer Singh FIDE Ratings Chess Tournament at International DPS (IDPS), here on Monday.

Both the players won all their matches to emerge leaders at the end of round-5 of the competition. Sparsh Khandelwal and Walde Harshal of Maharashtra and Kumar S of Tamil Nadu were closely following at second position with 4.5 points each.

The event is being organised by Crown Trust under the banner of All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA).

“In this nine-round competition being held among 120 participants from across the country, four rounds are left. There is lot of enthusiasm among young players of J&K who are playing for the FIDE ratings,” President of AJKCA, Atul Kumar said.

International Arbiter, Nitin Shenvi acted as chief arbiter while Anil Kotwal, Bindu Pathania and Sumit Grover assisting as Arbiters.

Prominent persons present in today’s round five include Baldev Raj, Vikas Nanda, Dr. A.S Bhatia and Rakesh Gupta.