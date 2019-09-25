Top officials of J-K, MHA meet to discuss J-K Reorganisation Act

New Delhi: Top officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday discussed with Home Ministry officials on various aspects of the state Reorganisation Act and its implementation when the two union territories will come into existence on October 31, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal held a two-hour long meeting with Additional Secretary (JK Division) Gynesh Kumar on how to implement the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

As per the Act, union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will be created on October 31, a Home Ministry official said.

This was the second consecutive meeting in as many days among the top officials.

On Monday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired the meeting.

Allocation of employees and officers between the two union territories, division of assets are the two key issues discussed in the meeting, the official said.

As per the Act, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central service officers of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre will continue to serve in the two successor UTs while new recruits of these services will be allocated the Arunachal Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the provincial service officers will continue serving in their current positions till a new order is issued by Lt Governors of the two new union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.(PTI)