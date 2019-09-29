Top HM terrorist among 4 ultras killed in Batote, Ganderbal encounters; Jawan martyred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: A top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) ‘commander’, wanted in connection with the assassination of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary, was killed along with two other terrorists in a nine-hour operation in which a jawan lost his life in Ramban district while a terrorist was neutralized in Ganderbal encounter on Saturday, officials said.

The terrorists, identified as Osama and his associates Zahid and Farooq, were gunned down after they tried to escape from a house where they had barged in while being chased by security forces following a brief exchange of fire in Batote area along Jammu-Kishtwar national highway early this morning, they said, adding a house-owner was also rescued after the encounter ended.

Osama was the brain behind several sensational incidents including the killings of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar on November 1, 2018 and RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO on April 9, officials said.

He was carrying a reward of several lakhs of rupees and was also wanted in three weapon snatching incidents in Kishtwar town, which was declared terrorist-free over a decade ago.

Despite repeated attempts to make the terrorists surrender, the terrorists tried to escape from the house while firing indiscriminately on the forces and were eliminated in the encounter, they said.

“All the three terrorists were killed in the gunfight, while an army soldier also achieved martyrdom,” Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

The deceased soldier was identified as Naik Rajinder Singh from Jaisalmer. Two policemen were injured in the gunbattle, officials said, adding a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the terrorist.

Giving details, the Defence spokesperson said that at about 0715 hours at Km 7 of NH 244, the Road Opening Party (ROP) of Indian Army, on receipt of specific intelligence input intercepted a group of three terrorists.

On being challenged, the terrorists opened fire and ran towards Batote town, he said, adding that the ROP alongwith Quick Reaction Team of Army, JKP, CAPF and SSB maintained hot pursuit. In desperate attempt to break contact, terrorists entered a civil house, taking a resident as hostage. The area was effectively cordoned off and saturated by Security Forces. In order to secure safe release of the hostage, Security Forces exercised utmost restraint and even offered terrorists to surrender. However, terrorists continued to fire from inside the house.

In a surgical operation by the Rashtriya Rifles Battalion of the Indian Army, all three terrorists were neutralized and the hostage, identified as Vijay Kumar Verma, was rescued safely.

Naik Rajendra Singh, 27, belonged to Mohangarh, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and is survived by his wife, Jamana Kanwar, the Defence spokesperson said, adding that he was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier.

“The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”, Lt Col Devender Anand

said

The success for security forces comes days after Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that four cases of killings and weapon snatching in Kishtwar district have been solved with the arrest of three Hizbul Mujahideen activists.

While naming Osama and five other terrorists, the IGP had on September 23 said the security forces are after them and they will be brought to book soon.

As the pressure on terrorists increased in Kishtwar, Osama and the other two terrorists tried to escape from the district and had reportedly spent the night at an abandoned temporary shelter on the highway before being confronted by security forces, the officials said.

“Today (Saturday) morning at about 7.30 AM, two suspicious individuals tried to stop a civilian vehicle at the general area Batote on the highway. The driver was alert, did not stop the vehicle and rushed and informed the nearest Army post.

“The quick reaction team reacted promptly and contact was established with the suspicious individuals,” Lt Col Anand said.

Following a brief encounter at Dharmund village of Batote this morning, the fleeing terrorists intruded into a residential house with some shops on the ground floor, the officials said adding the house was immediately cordoned off by search parties comprising Army, police and CRPF and the encounter re-started at around 1 PM.

The elderly house owner, Vijay Kumar, was “trapped” in the house while rest of his family managed to come out and were subsequently evacuated to safety, the officials said.

Kumar, who locals claimed was a BJP worker, was rescued after the encounter ended.

Earlier, a police spokesman said that they had information about the presence of five terrorists in the house based on the inputs provided by the rescued family.

“Repeated attempts were made to make the terrorists surrender but they tried to buy time so that they can make an attempt to flee the house by taking advantage of darkness later in the day,” an official said adding when the cordon was being tightened, the terrorists fired indiscriminately.

Later, they came out of the house while firing indiscriminately on the forces but were eliminated in the encounter.

The movement of traffic on the highway was stopped following the incident as a precautionary measure, they said adding the traffic will be restored as soon as possible once the area is sanitised.

In a related development, in the first attack on security forces in the valley since abrogation of special status, terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF personnel in downtown Srinagar on Saturday but missed the target.

The grenade was hurled at CRPF’s 38 battalion personnel deployed on law and order duty in Nawa Kadal area of the city this afternoon, officials said.

It missed the target and exploded without causing any damage, they said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants, they added.

Meanwhile, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Ganderbal district, the Army said.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Trumkhal area, in the upper reaches of Ganderbal this morning, an Army official said.

He said one terrorist was killed in the gunbattle.

It is suspected the terrorist who was shot dead could be part of a larger group that infiltrated into India from Gurez side since it’s near the LoC.