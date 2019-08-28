Top central officials discuss issues related to J&K bifurcation

State Times News

New Delhi: Top officials of major central ministries and departments on Tuesday met to discuss ways to carry forward the process of bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and bring back normalcy as early as possible.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, which was passed by Parliament this month, the two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — will come into existence on October 31.

More than 15 secretaries of major central ministries and departments, including finance, agriculture, road transport, power, rural development and industries, attended the meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla.

“The meeting was held with various departments to assess the implementation of central schemes in Jammu and Kashmir and initiatives to be taken to expedite return of normalcy,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

Package for J&K soon

New Delhi: The government may soon come out with a package worth crores of rupees to set up necessary infrastructure for implementing over 100 central laws in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of the special status to the State earlier this month.

The 106 central laws would come into full force in the state from October 31, 2019. During the transition period, both central as well as the state laws will be in force till October 30.

“The central government is working on a special package for Jammu & Kashmir, which involves investment of crores of rupees for complete switchover to central laws in the state from October 31, 2019,” a source said.

“Last week, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had a meeting with over a dozen ministers from important ministries like labour, power, renewable energy and human resources development, for assessment of projects and fund required for effective implementation of central laws in the reorganised Jammu & Kashmir,” the source added.

However, an exact amount of the package, based on the proposals given by various ministries, is yet to be calculated, the source said.

The proposal would soon be sent to the Expenditure Finance Committee and may also be vetted by the Union Cabinet before public announcement.

Among other proposals, the labour ministry has proposed to build a new hospital by Employees State Insurance Corporation for providing health facilities to its subscribers in the state.

The ESI Act 1948 was implemented in Jammu and Kashmir in 1970 and health insurance scheme under the Act was launched from September 1971.

The central government would also have to shell out crores of rupees for implementation of the The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. It provides that every child has a right to full time elementary education of satisfactory and equitable quality in a formal school, which satisfies certain essential norms and standards.

The central government would also implement Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 for the direct transfer of various benefits and subsidies to the people in the state.

On August 5, the government abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the state, and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.



Development programmes and division of assets and manpower were the key areas of discussion in the meeting, the official said.

The meeting also discussed about measures to be taken for stocking of essential commodities, particularly in the Ladakh region, before the onset of the winter, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President’s rule.

A few teams of central officials have already visited Srinagar while some of the level of joint secretary and secretary are expected to travel to the Valley in the coming weeks.

The central government will also assist the Jammu and Kashmir administration in implementing 85 development schemes announced by Governor Satya Pal Malik recently, another official said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already set up three committees to work on the bifurcation of the state.

The terms of reference of the first committee relate to steps to be taken for transition by various departments.

The second will take decisions relating to “realisation and distribution of funds and other related issues” for the two Union Territories.

The third will suggest “measures to be taken for providing staff to the UT of Ladakh and any other issues related to staff of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir”.