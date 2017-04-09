Tom Cruise films stunts in Paris for ‘Mission: Impossible 6’

London: Actor Tom Cruise was spotted filming a crazy stunt sequence in Paris for his upcoming film “Mission: Impossible 6”.
Cruise, who is playing protagonist Ethan Hunt in the movie, shot on a rooftop for the stunt that appeared to involve helicopters, reported Mirror.
Dressed in a white, prison straitjacket, Cruise was forced to scale a rooftop surrounded by men wearing military gear.
At one point, a helicopter could be seen flying into view, which Cruise courageously ran towards as if to make a bold escape.
PTI
