Toddlers’ World organises fun-filled activities

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Children are like clay and a teacher moulds them into a right shape. They are not born with knowledge as how to behave in the society. They receive all the basic values of life in school, build their character and lay foundation for the complex thinking process and power to face challenges later in life.

Keeping this in view, Toddlers’ World, a unit of JK Public School Kunjwani, on Thursday organised a fun filled day for the young kids by involving them in various activities.

One activity was let’s talk about our family. Through this activity the kids attired themselves like their own family members and enacted likewise.

They understood the importance of the family and realised the importance of each family member. It also enabled them to recognise a sense of belongingness and unique identity.

Children expressed their feelings and immense love for their favourite family members. The idea behind the activity was to foster better ties between the family members and children since the family is the child’s primary social group.