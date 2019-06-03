Toddlers’ World conducts ‘Summer Fruit Bonanza’ activity

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With the sole objective to educate the young kids, the importance of fruits and vegetables, Toddlers’ World, a unit of JK Public School Kunjwani organized ‘Summer Fruit Bonanza’.

All the young toddlers were dressed as fruits and vegetables of their choice.

It was a fun learning activity for them. The teachers encouraged them to avoid all junk food. They inspired them to include fresh and green vegetables in their diet. The tiny tots also learnt about the fragrance, texture of each fruit and vegetable.

The children were quite enthusiastic and thrilled throughout the activity.