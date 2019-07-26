Toddlers’ World conducts Nature Walk

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Toddler’s World, a unit of JK Public School, conducted a Nature Walk for students. The children headed out on a nature trip with the activity teacher, in the school campus.

The activity teacher inspired the students to seek out, observe and discover nature around them. The children brought beautiful floral tiaras from their homes. All were excited as such kind of activities attract young kids more and they actively participate in them with zeal and enthusiasm.

The young kids personally experienced various things including seasonal flowers, their roots and different trees in the campus.

They also got to know the importance and use of several trees and plants. Also, they were trained that how they should take care of the environment. The day was filled with fun and knowledge. The teachers drilled them to respect the Mother Earth.