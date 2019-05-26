Toddlers’ World celebrates students’ birthday

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: JK Public School, Kunjwani believes that celebrations boost child’s self esteem. It’s not just a celebration but a way to enjoy and learn.

Toddlers’ World, a unit of JKPS Kunjwani, always focus on knowing their kids more than them. So, they make the special days of their toddlers more special and important.

It believes that children cherish happy moments and create memories that last forever.

So to make the environment more joyful for kids, Toddlers’ World celebrated birthday of the tiny tots with grandeur.

Various fun-filled activities were organised for them and their parents on this special day.

Parents shared their feelings after spending quality time with their children in the school. They took active part in all the activities. After the cake cutting ceremony, children sang songs expressing their happiness.

Parents were overwhelmed and appreciated the school for organising such activities as these celebrations give them a chance to know more about their kids.