Toddlers’ World celebrates Grandparents Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Grandparents are the family’s greatest treasure, the founders of a loving legacy, the greatest storytellers, and the keepers of traditions. Grandparents are the family’s strong foundation. Through their special love and care, grandparents keep a family close at heart.

To honour them, Toddlers’ World, a unit of JK Public School, Kunjwani, celebrated “Grandparents Day” on Monday in the Nelsum Exquisite Millennium Hall.

Raj Daluja, Chairman J K Educational Society and Shashi Chaudhary, Director graced the occasion.

A number of cultural events like singing and dance performances were lined up for grandparents of students who had been invited as special guests on the occasion.

This was followed by a gaming session which saw a large number of participation from everyone. The efforts done by school to honour grandparents overwhelmed them.

The function commenced with welcome by a class 1 student Prajwal Shrikul, followed by Ganesh Shaaloka and Guru Vandana.

Thereafter the young kids recited spiritual verses from all religions. The first set of activities commenced in which the grandparents actively participated and the most talented grandparents were selected. They also shared some experiences with great zeal and enthusiasm, through beautiful recitation of “Shabad “followed by another set of beautifully choreographed song and dance performances. Group Song “Nani Teri Morni ko” and Group Dance “Kabhi Raam Ban Ke, Kabhi Sham Ban Ke” were so mesmerising that the same left the audience spellbound.

The winner Grandparents from the game were greeted with gifts by the Chairman which brought a twinkle to their eyes. Appropriate music and enthusiastic grandparent-grandchild combinations made these function runaway hits with all those present.

The grandparents were felicitated with mementoes by the Chairman as a token of love and respect.

After this, the Chairman’s address left everyone speechless. He spoke about relationships between generations that benefit everyone.

“Children get a better sense of who they are and where they’ve come from; have higher self-esteem, even better grades in school. Parents are often less stressed when there’s an active, supportive grandparent in their children’s life. And older people live longer, healthier lives, with less memory loss and depression, and are much happier when they’re actively involved with the young. These relationships give you things you can’t get anywhere else.

They make us feel connected – not only to each other, but to something bigger, to the flow of life, to the past and to the future,” the Chairman said. The School Staff also interacted on a one-to-one basis with the guests, during the high tea arranged for them. The general mood was one of exultation and everyone seemed truly happy.

The function culminated with vote of thanks by Shivangani Pandotra, Coordinator Toddlers’ World.