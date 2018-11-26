Today is 26/11. But who bothers?

Share Share 0 Share 0

RAJ DALUJA

JAMMU: ‘We will come and get you’: This is how a firm and resolute nation sends a terse but strong message to terrorists while observing the anniversary of the 9/11 mayhem on the American soil by lunatic maniacs. The former US Defence Secretary Leon Panetta had aptly reflected the national mood by saying, “The people who attacked us on 9/11 were trying to weaken America, trying to hurt America. And instead they strengthened us”.

This was followed by equally inspiring words of the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who minced no words in saying: “America needed to fight terror on distant battlegrounds, but also needed unity in domestic politics”.



And, what has been the response of the baffled Indian leadership on terrorism unleashed, promoted and sustained by Pakistan in this country. Today is 26/11. How many people remember what it is all about? What has been the response of Indian leadership? Has this country ever united against the scourge of terrorism, which is taking lives of our valiant soldiers every other day? We are more interested in bringing the Prime Minister’s mother to settle political score; hug Pakistani generals to remain in lime-light, find out lacunas in the security apparatus to belittle them just to keep vote bank intact by being seen appreciative of Pakistan.

We have conveniently forgotten 26/11 of 2008, the horrendous day in Mumbai which was ripped apart by twelve coordinated shooting and bombing attacks by Pakistan sponsored Lashkar-e-Toiba. The three-day mayhem left 164 people dead and 308 injured. How many Indians know about the bombing? What has been the national response to the tragedy which has been haunting those killed in the incidents? We, as a nation, seem to have forgotten the treachery of a neighbour which inflicted scars on our body physique. Pakistan did not stop with what happened on 26/11; it kept aiding and abetting terror regime; it gave free hand to its army to do whatever they wish on International Border and Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir; it gave a long rope to the mastermind of Mumbai catastrophe, Hafiz Saeed to trumpet in full volume his pledge to give thousand cuts to India. He said it and Pakistan is doing it.

On the contrary, Americans have not only avenged 9/11 but kept the nightmarish memories alive to remember their enemy. This is reflected in the words inscribed on the walls of US Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs which invite attention of every visitor and the staffer of NORTHCOM, the North American Aerospace Defence Command and the US Northern Command. It reads, “A great wrong was perpetrated in our homeland. We will never forget.”

Indians have never emulated the operations like “Wrath of God” also known as Operation “Bayonet”, which was a covert operation directed by the Mossad to assassinate individuals involved in the 1972 Munich massacre in which 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team were killed. The targets were members of the Palestinian armed militant group Black September and operatives of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). Authorised by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in the autumn of 1972, the operation is believed to have continued for over twenty years. And they avenged.

We Indians tend to forget the scars and bruises inflicted on our body physique by Pak sponsored terrorism because we have given adieu to self respect and love for the nation. We are everything else first but not Indians. We must introspect!

It is time for the Indian politicians to have some sort of introspection and work in cohesion to rid the nation from the menace of terrorism rather than washing their dirty linen in the public. The irony of this nation is that the vote bank politics, corruption and the inherent timidity in the political class has emboldened terrorist regime and their over ground sympathisers, who make them to surrender by playing regional and religious cards. We have desperately seen how the Kashmiri separatists and their activist supporters across the country have been demoralising the security forces in combating terrorism by raking up human rights violations.

If Indians want to live in peace, if they want to avenge 26/11 they must not see it dawning through dialogue and discussions with Pakistan, a neighbour which former premier Atal Behari Vajpayee said can’t be changed. True, but Indians will have to make a difference between neighbour and an enemy. Pakistan is an enemy; a reptile, which is vertebrate, has backbones, is completely covered with scales, has the traits of being cold-blooded, produces shelled eggs or bear live young. All snakes of this family are carnivorous and swallow their prey whole. They continue to increase in length throughout their lives and shed their outer layer of skin, usually in one piece beginning at the tip of the snout. Those wanting to get rid of snakes should bear in mind that they don’t vanish by just killing, their heads are required to be crushed and smashed because the poison in snake fang is dangerous even after it dies. Crushing a snake’s head destroys it, rendering it powerless, if not dead.