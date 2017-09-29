To keep our country clean is our duty: Anushka Sharma

Mumbai: Anushka Sharma, who recently joined the Swachh Bharata Abhiyan, says as a citizen it is everyone’s duty to keep the country clean.

The 29-year-old actor says keeping the surroundings clean will help people live in a healthy environment.

Anushka on Friday joined the cleanliness drive at the Versova beach here and shared the picture of the same on Instagram.

“To keep our country clean is our duty. Everyday we do things for ourselves, just a little bit of awareness and consciousness in keeping our surroundings clean will enable us to live in a healthy environment…” she wrote.

She also quoted Mahatma Gandhi, “An ounce of practice is worth more than tons of preaching”. And urged people to do their bit to keep the environment clean.

Other B-Town stars who are part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan include Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan and Vidya Balan. (PTI)