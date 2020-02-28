To check dog population, Govt to start ABC programme in all districts: Samoon

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Fisheries and Transport Department, Dr. Asgar Samoon on Thursday said the Department will soon start Animal Birth Control- Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) programme in all districts of J&K.

The initiative is aimed to keep a check on the rising dog population, he said.

Dr Samoon made these remarks during training cum seminar on emerging diseases and role of veterinarians under centrally sponsored scheme-ASCAD which was organised by Institute of Animal health and Biological Products, Zakura here.

During the seminar papers were presented on the theme of emerging Zoonotic disease and role of veterinarians and medicos. Dr Samoon stressed on the need for closer collaborations between veterinarians, physicians, and public health professionals in individual health, population health, and comparative medicine res-earch. He also impressed on the collaboration between physicians and veterinarians in comparative medicine that would help in improving understanding of zoonotic agent-host interactions.