TNWS urges Govt to refix free hold rights fee, regularisation charges

JAMMU: Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) urged the Government to refix free hold rights fee as well as extra land regularisation charges within a week’s time positively.

Briefing media persons here on Thursday, Rajinder Kakkar, President TNWS informed that for last five years, residents of Trikuta Nagar have been knocking doors of Government and had met every concerned authorities for slashing free hold rights fee and extra land regularisation charges for Trikuta Nagar Colony.

“Every concerned quarter adopted dilly-dally tactics on the matter by holding various review meetings but nothing has been done for last five years on ground level, even after regular follow-up. As the residents are mostly senior citizens and retired pensioners with no huge amounts to pay to JDA for extra land regularisation charges, it is requested that same may please be slashed,” he said.

Kakkar further said that due to rampant corruption in JDA and lengthy process to regularise/ transfer the plot, the residents are facing numerous hardships in getting loans from financial institutions or banks, who demand NoC from JDA.

“The residents of Trikuta Nagar Colony are ready to pay Rs 2,000 per marla as free hold right or plots regularisation fee, on single window system or digital portal. JDA is regularising illegal land of Nanak Nagar colony at the rate of Rs 1,890 per marla even without any extra charge paid by the residents, but people of Trikuta Nagar have already paid huge amounts at the time of allotments, with many years of lease of land,” Kakkar said.

Kakkar urged the Governor to review free hold rights fee as well as extra land regularisation charges within a week’s time failing which all senior citizens of Trikuta Nagar Colony will come on roads and launch a protest against the Government.

Rajni Rohmetra, Joint Secretary and other office bearers of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society were also present in the press conference.