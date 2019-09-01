TNWS urges Advisor Sharma for improving edifice of PDD, PHE

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To highlight grievances of locals residents, Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) held a meeting under the chairmanship of its President, Rajinder P Kakkar here on Saturday. The meeting, attended by all office bearers and locals, urged the Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma for issuing necessary instructions to the concerned for upgrading existing PDD and PHE systems in the area to mitigate sufferings of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakkar said that during last two festivals, viz Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan, the area witnessed power shutdown for 23 times in just twelve hours.

“The PDD officials were on their job, but were helpless as they reported that power supply is being snapped from Gladni Receiving Station,” Kakkar asserted.

Expressing concern on erratic water supply in the area, Rajni Rohmetra (Joint Secretary) said that PHE supply-pipes and motors at PHE stations are in shambles and need immediate repair/ replacement.

“The miserable condition of supply pipes and motors results in erratic supply of drinking water in the colony. Last time also, it took two to three days for restoration of drinking water supply in the area, resulting in scarcity of water in the area,” she asserted.

The members of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society and residents of Trikuta Nagar urged the concerned authorities for issuing necessary directions for improving edifice of both the Departments so that people may not suffer, especially during summer season.

The members further suggested that both the Department should issue pre-notifications and publicize the same widely, through print and electronic media, regarding schedule of power shutdown and water supply, so that people can make alternate arrangements accordingly.