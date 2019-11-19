TNWS imparts awareness on usage of solar energy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To impart awareness on using solar energy in place of conventional electricity and other sources of energy, Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS), under the leadership of its President, Rajinder P Kakkar organised a workshop ‘Let the Sun pay your electricity bills’ on Monday in its office premises. Akhil Sharma, Project Engineer of First Green Consulting and Abhinav Ojha of System Interrogator were the resource persons on the occasion. The workshop was attended by all the members besides a number of locals.

Speaking on the occasion, the resource persons informed that they are empanelled with JAKEDA for Rooftop Solar Subsidy (RSS) programme in J&K and work with clients for optimising their energy investments as per needs. They further asked the participants to avail 70 per cent subsidy on rooftop solar plants besides getting reduced electricity bills. The eminent features of the programme included five years free maintenance, eco-friendly set-up with 25 years warranty, upto 90 per cent reduction in electricity bills, net metering benefit, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Kumar Arora Patron TNWS urged participants to save environment of the colony by using eco-friendly measures like using solar energy in place of electricity.

Highlighting importance of using solar energy in place of other energy sources, BJP leader and Secretary TNWS, Rajni Rohmetra inspired participants to contribute their bit for development of the nation as the energy saved by them can be used for various other development works. Moreover, the eco-friendly initiative will also be beneficial for betterment of our coming generations to a great extent, she asserted. Eminent among others present on the occasion included Vijay Gupta, S K Nanda, Anil Sharma and D P Arora.

The workshop culminated with vote of thanks by Harshvardhan Gupta General Secretary TNWS.