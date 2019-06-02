TNWS delegation calls on Div Com; discusses power supply issue

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: A delegation of Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) led by its President, Rajinder P Kakkar on Saturday met Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma and apprised him of the problems being faced by the residents of Trikuta Nagar.

Chief Engineer PDD was also present on the occasion.

The delegation submitted the demands of Trikuta Nagar Colony regarding quality power supply.

The Divisional Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the deputation and assured that their demand with regard to quality power supply would be resolved at the earliest.

The delegation comprised of Rajni Rohmetra, Joint Secretary TNWS and Aman Sharma.