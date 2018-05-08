TN tourist hit in stone-pelting, dies

Share Share 0 Share 0

“Kashmir tourism industry perturbed over anarchist act”

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Kashmir tourism industry on Monday got a huge jolt when a tourist from Tamil Nadu, injured during clashes between protesters and security forces on the outskirts of the city here, died at a hospital.

Sensitive even to the mention of stone-pelting on tourists, those engaged with tourism trade like hoteliers, handicrafts or the poor cab operators and Shikarawals are wondering whether the pelters were well wishers of significant Kashmiri population, whose sustenance lies on tourist trade.

Early last month, police had filed FIR against a local scribe of a national daily on the complaint submitted by ten Srinagar based travel and tour agencies, who had alleged that the report had been filed with malicious intention of disrupting tourist season in the Valley. However, today’s incident has left those associated with tourism trade shell-shocked and aghast, as they feel the incident to impact Kashmir tourism with wrong signal going across the country.

On the condition of anonymity, a travel agent termed the stone throwers as anarchists, who were hell bent upon keeping Kashmir boiling and its economy shattered so as the entire population revolts against India.

“Broken economy and disturbed Kashmir furthers their agenda”, he rued, saying sufferings of commoners remains least concern of the perpetrators of stone-throwers and separatists who extend moral support to anarchists by calling them ‘freedom fighters’. In both the cases, he said, the poor Kashmiri is getting killed or deprived of their avocations.

A police official said, R Thirumani (22), resident of Chennai, suffered head injuries after being hit by a stone during clashes in Narbal area of the summer capital this morning.

Thirumani was taken to SKIMS hospital at Soura, where he succumbed to the injuries later, the official added.

A case was registered and investigations have been taken up, the official said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti rushed to the hospital to convey her condolences to the grieved family.