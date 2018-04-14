TMC rally demanding justice for Kathua, Unnao rape victims

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress today took out a protest rally demanding justice for Khatua and Unnao rape victims and immediate arrest of the culprits.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders and ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja took part in the procession organised by the women’s wing of the party.

“The women are not safe in this country. The BJP government is trying to save the culprits involved in the case. It is really shameful that the government was sitting silent for so long,” Bhattacharya told reporters.

Panja demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits.

“The BJP government initially tried to protect them but following a major uproar in the media and the public, the BJP initiated action. The BJP have even tried to communalize the incident,” Panja claimed.

Those who took part in the procession were shouting slogans, carrying placards against the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir demanding urgent action against the perpetrators of two gangrapes — one in Unnao (UP) and the other in Kathua (J&K).

BJP MLA from Bangarmau, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is the prime accused in the Unnao rape case. The CBI arrested him yesterday.

Two BJP ministers of the Jammu and Kashmir have courted controversy by attending a rally supporting those accused of raping and killing a young girl in Kathua. The ministers later tendered their resignation.