TMC criticises decision to dissolve J&K Assembly

Agency

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress criticised the sudden dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday night and accused the BJP of having no respect for the constitution.

“The BJP have no respect for the constitution and destroying every institution in the country,” TMC national spokesperson and leader of Rajya Sabha parliamentary party Derek O’ Brien said.

After Governor’s rule was clamped in Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had proposed that the National Conference, the Congress and the PDP should come together to form the Govt in J&K, a senior TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

Jammu and Kashmir is now headed for another spell of central rule beyond December 18 when the Governor’s rule comes to an end.