TLSC Ramnagar celebrates National Consumer Rights Day

State Times News RAMNAGAR: Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC) Ramnagar today organized an impressive function on National Consumer Rights Day at Panchayat Ghar Kangote, Tehsil Ramnagar under the Chairmanship Archana Charak (Sub Judge) Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Ramnagar. Speaking on the Occasion, Archana Charak made the people aware about their basic Consumer Rights and Legal Aid being provided to the poor people and various schemes for needy people launched by the Government and urged them to avail benefits of schemes. Sarpanches, Panches, besides a large number of local people of the area participated in the function.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
Violence against peaceful protesters wrong in thriving democracy, says Priyanka Chopra
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper