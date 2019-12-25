TLSC Ramnagar celebrates National Consumer Rights Day

State Times News

RAMNAGAR: Tehsil Legal Services Committee (TLSC) Ramnagar today organized an impressive function on National Consumer Rights Day at Panchayat Ghar Kangote, Tehsil Ramnagar under the Chairmanship Archana Charak (Sub Judge) Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Ramnagar. Speaking on the Occasion, Archana Charak made the people aware about their basic Consumer Rights and Legal Aid being provided to the poor people and various schemes for needy people launched by the Government and urged them to avail benefits of schemes.

Sarpanches, Panches, besides a large number of local people of the area participated in the function.