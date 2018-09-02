TJAC’s indefinite hunger strike enters day 3

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Demanding implementation of Seventh Pay Commission in their favour, indefinite chain hunger strike of Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (TJAC), entered third day on Saturday near Press Club here.

Today’s hunger strike was organised under the leadership of Provincial President JKRTTF Rajesh Jamwal who said that the main purpose of the hunger strike is to awaken the government from deep slumber to immediately implement Seventh Pay Commission in favour of SSA /RMSA Teachers and Masters and for delinking of SSA salary from MHRD and linking it with the State budget .

A large number of teachers also held sit in protest during the day against the casual approach of the government and in support of the fasting leaders. Jamwal appealed to the Governor and advisors to intervene in this matter and issue order for implementation of Seventh Pay Commission in their favour to avoid any more confrontation.

He announced that TJAC is going to celebrate Teachers Day as protest day at Press Club Jammu and all government functions will be boycotted if order of implementation of Seventh Pay Commission is not issued before September 5.

Darshan Sharma also appealed to all the teachers to unite under the banner of TJAC and participate in ongoing indefinite hunger strike.

Those who are on 24 hour fast include Subash Chander, Vishal Kumar, Vishal Dev Singh, Subash Chander, Devinder Singh, Ajmer Singh, Harbajan Singh, Rakesh Singh, Vijay Singh, Jyoti parkash, Surinder Singh, Anil Dogra and Rajesh Sharma.