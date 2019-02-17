Title holders RSPB beat Haryana 8-0 to set up final clash against MP

Share Share 0 Share

Agency

Hisar: Defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Haryana 8-0 to set up a title clash with Madhya Pradesh in the ninth Hockey India Senior Women National Championship (Division A) here Sunday.

While RSPB beat Haryana convincingly in the first semi-final, Madhya Pradesh eked out a close 2-1 win over Maharashtra in the other last-four game.

In the first semi-final, RSPB scored through Vandana Katariya (6th, 16’th, 38th minutes), Anupa Barla (44th, 44th), Navjot Kaur (18th), Deep Grace Ekka (48’th) and Neha (51st) to register the commanding win.

Madhya Pradesh scored the first goal in the 34th minute through Pooja Rani from a a penalty corner before doubling their lead in the 47th minute through Narender Kaur.

Maharashtra tried hard to forge a comeback and reduced the gap with a 53rd-minute strike by H Lalruatfeli, but it was not enough for them.