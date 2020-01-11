Tirthi of J&K made Technical Director Khelo India

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Senior Vice President of J&K Kho-Kho Association (JKKKA) and Treasurer of the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI), Bhupinder Singh Tirthi has been nominated as Technical Director for the ongoing 3rd Khelo India Youth Games.

The mega event that started on January 10 at Guwahati in Assam shall host Kho-Kho event between January 14 and 20.

A veteran player and former coach of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Tirthi shall be heading the technical aspect of the Kho-Kho in the Khelo India.

Meanwhile, president of the JKKKA, Manmeet Singh congratulated B.S Tirthi for bringing laurels to the Union Territory of J&K.