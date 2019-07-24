Tiranga Yatra from SSRS Mumbai reaches Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Tiranga Yatra from Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak (SSRS), Mumbai reached here on Tuesday. Led by Advocate Ranjeet Sangle, National Secretary and Maharashtra Pradesh President of Bharat Raksha Manch (BRM) and Prashant Kotwal, Zonal Convenor West Central Zone BRM, the Yatra was accorded a warm reception on reaching Jammu. In this connection, a programme ‘Ek Shaam Shaheedon ke Naam’ was organised by BRM Jammu Pradesh at Amar Singh Club, during which families of martyrs of Kargil war were honoured.

Advocate Gyan Prakash Gupta, National Secretary BRM; Vinod Kumar Gupta, National VP; Dr Yograj Padha, State President; Advocate Ankur Sharma, President Ikjutt Jammu and BJP leader Rajni Rohmetra were also present on the occasion.

While talking about the Yatra, Yatra Pramukh and Zonal Convenor BRM, Prashant Kotwal said that Tiranga Yatra will leave Jammu on July 24 and proceed to Army’s Northern Command Headquarters in Udhampur, where senior army officials shall receive the Tricolour, which will be flown to Kargil War Memorial in Drass, where it will be unfurled on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas in presence of President, Prime Minister and other ministers to pay homage to the martyrs on 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Ranjeet Sangle further said that the objective of Tiranga Yatra is to impart a sense of respect and love among locals towards the men in uniform, who face bullets, so that we stay safe and happy.

Govind Malviya, Zonal Convener, North India; Rohit Bajrangi, President Youth Cell; Satpal Hindu, President, Media Cell Jammu Pradesh; Ranjana Gandotra, Ravindra Khajuria and Rajinder Malhotra, Jammu City President BRM were also present on the occasion.