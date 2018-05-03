Tiny Scholars celebrates World Press Freedom Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

KATHUA: In order to mark 25th World Press Freedom Day, Tiny Scholars School organised a symposium cum felicitation function to honour media persons in Logate Morh Campus. Function was organised under the chairmanship of Chairperson of the School Manisha Gupta where media persons including Manuj Kesar Vice President Press Club Kathua, Raj Kumar Raja, Arun Trisal, Mohan Sharma, Shishan Kumar, Charanjit Jamwal, Kamaljeet Singh, Aditya Krishan Pangotra, Vikas sharma, Prabh Dayal, Manish Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Sachin Khajuria, Pardeep Kumar, Manoj Kumar graced the occasion as Chief Guests.

Function started with lightning of traditional lamp and badges ceremony. After that students of different classes shared their views on World Press Freedom Day.

School Vice-Principal Gareeb Hussain thanked all the media persons. At the end management honoured media persons with token of love for their valuable contributions in the society. School Administrator, Harjinder Singh, Nisha Sharma, Priyanka Jasrotia, Deeksha Sharma, Neha Sharma, Pratibha Sharma, Prerna Khajuria, Sakshi Verma, Gourav Gupta, Manish Choudhary, Mukesh Choudhary, Kuldeep Kumar, were also present during the occasion.