Timings of 300 Northern Railway trains to change soon

Agency

New Delhi: Timings of more than 300 trains will change in the new Northern Railway schedule which will come into effect from August 15, a statement from the zone read.

The departures of 57 trains have been preponed while 58 trains have been postponed in the new timetable. The arrivals of 102 trains have been preponed while 84 trains have been postponed. “It is notified for the information of general public that Northern Railways’ new time table will be effective from August 15,” the statement read.

Passengers are requested to check their train timings from railway enquiry before commencing their journey, the statement said.

Some trains which are affected are Amritsar and Shatabdi Express, Lucknow Mail, Tejas Express, Humsafar Express and Antyodaya Express whose departure timings have been preponed by five minutes. Some trains whose arrivals have been postponed are Neelachal Express, Dehradun-Amritsar Express, Humsafar Express, Jan Shatabdi Express among others.

The revised timings will affect a difference of five minutes to two-and-a-half hours.