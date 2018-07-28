Times Group honours women achievers of J&K 2018

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Times Group on Friday evening organised `Times Women Achievers of J&K 2018′ function in Jammu, whereby top women achievers of Jammu and Kashmir, who have done exceptional work in their respective domain were felicitated.

At a glittering function held at Hari Palace, The Times Group felicitated the top women achievers of Jammu and Kashmir, thereby recognising their efforts in their respective fields.

The jury of The Times of India had selected J&K’s top women, who have done exceptional work in their respective domain, which included varied fields like art and music, bureaucracy, education, sports, etc. and have become a role model for the youth of the country.

The event was graced by the presence of Chief Guest Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister and Guest of Honour, Raj Daluja, Editor-in-Chief STATE TIMES.

Kavinder Gupta felicitated the women achievers and appreciated their efforts.

The women achievers included Senior Additional Advocate General Seema Shekhar, Anisha Safaya, Gunjan Rana, Dr Ruveda Salam, Safina Baig, Qurat-Ul-Ain, Krupali Singh, Rinchin Angmo, Dr. Pooja Gupta and Zaira Wasim.

Pradeep Dutta, Editor TimesNow, Rakesh Gupta, President Chamber of Industries and Commerce, Praveen Baru Manager, The Times of India besides prominent citizens of the City of Temples were also present.