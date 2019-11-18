TIMELY PRAISE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all praise for NCP and BJD for maintaining the decorum of the House by not rushing to the well. He was addressing the Rajya Sabha on the 250th sitting and 50 years of Indian Parliamentary system. The India Parliament has covered a long journey in maintaining the democratic value despite all hurdles and Rajya Sabha during this time period never saw suspension of business as witnessed in the Lok Sabha where walkouts were common. At this time praise coming for NCP from PM has some political connotations. It may be speculation only but hold importance keeping Maharashtra government formation. BJP after winning the state elections, though not in government formation status was looking for partners after the long time partner Shiv Sena parted way on seat sharing. This was for the first time Shiv Sena had contested the elections in Maharashtra and has won good number of seats and was seeking chief minister chair. With no solution being found out for the chair sharing Sena aborted the friendship and has crossed over to the NCP-led combine of Congress. With political limbo prevailing in Maharashtra and BJP not wanting to leave the seat and not in favour of mid-term elections efforts are on to have a government of choice. The party is hoping to form a government in December and Prime Minister’s praise for Sharad Pawar-led NCP coming at this juncture has some importance politically which one cannot ignore. Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) were praised by the PM for “adhering to” parliament. Rajya Sabha, Modi said, enables furthering the spirit of cooperative federalism. He said the constitution inspires us to work for a Welfare State but also motivates us to work for the welfare of states. Quoting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said, “In 2003, Atal Ji had said that the Rajya Sabha may be the second house but no one should think of it as a secondary house. Today, I echo the sentiments of Atal Ji and add that the Rajya Sabha must be a vibrant supportive house for national progress.”