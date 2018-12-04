Time to wife off dynastic rule: Vakil

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Coming heavily on NC and PDP for their opportunistic politics to save their ‘dynasty throne’, President Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former Minister, Abdul Gani Vakil on Monday said these two parties have once again got exposed before the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vakil said, had these parties been sincere towards the resolution of Kashmir issue, the situation would have been very different in State especially in Kashmir Valley. “People would not have suffered so much and thousands of people would not have got killed, hundreds would not have disappeared and today we would not have an army of orphans and widows wailing in search for their loved ones,” Vakil added.

Vakil alleged that NC and PDP have always preferred uncertainty in the State and never tested peace as they have the ‘lust for power’ to loot State exchequer and shower benefits to their kith and kins and their recent stunt of forming an alliance and then claiming it was to protect Article 370 is totally a white lie as everybody knows that both these parties are responsible for erosion of Article 370 and made 42 amendments to implement Central laws in the State simply to appease Delhi to secure the power. Vakil asked who is responsible for passing Land Grants Bill and recently made amendment by implementing GST in the State?

Terming the dynastic rule a form of dictatorship, Vakil said the time has come to fight the dynastic rule from Delhi to Srinagar and appealed to the people to come forward to support Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek for the formation of Third Front which will sincerely fight to end dynastic rule, communalism and corruption from the State.