Time to revamp, restructure and revive political, administrative apparatus in J and K

Sanjay Raina Advocate

The Central Govt. through the Act of parliament last year in the month of August reorganised the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh. In the respective UT’s, the Leutinent Governors have been appointed by the Union Govt. of India to replace the old system of goverence with the new one thus to make both the UT’s to become functional entities.

The UT of Jammu and Kashmir has inherited certain infirmities from its very inception both at political and Administrative levels.

The task before New LG is gigantic and difficult to pull UT of J and K out of morass and confusion.

The LG has to work on multiprong policy, on one hand and he has to ensure insulation of J and K border with the help of Armed Forces on other hand the proxies and sympathiser of enemy across the border who are hell bent to cause disturbances within the UT must be dealt with iron hands by our security forces.

The LG must work on both political and Administrative reforms in the newly created UT of J and K.

The political Reforms :-

The UT of J and K has inherited a political system which is based on multi partysystem contesting elections on their respective political symbols to get elected as member of legislative Assembly. Before going for fresh elections the task before LG is to effect delimitation of the constituencies in the UT of J and K on the equitable and proportionate representation so that the demand of left over people’s and area finds its genuine redressal If delimitation of the constituencies is carried out at least 10new constituencies will be constituted for JK Legislative Assembly and one to two parliament constituencies can be carved out as well, the newly constituted constituencies can usher a new era of peace and development in the region. This exercise must be carried out as early as possible so that Assembly elections are held at the earliest and political leadership is placed at the helm of affairs. Political parties especially Kashmir centric must revisit their ideology and readjust themselves in changing political and social mileu in the region to pull out JK out of uncertainty and confusion. The enemy across the border has already caused havoc in the erstwhile state of J and K and is hell bent to destabilize and disturb the newly created UT of J and K with his proxies and mercenireis backed by Pak Army and ISI. It is time for political spectrum of the UT of J and K to rise to the occasion and accept the ground realities and march on the path of peace and prosperity shunning the violence in all its forms and manifestations for the sake of coming generations without further hoodwinking and misleading the people of the UT especially youths. The political parties must come out with nationalist agenda guide and infuse the spirit of well-being in youths.

On the administrative front lot more is needed to be done, to make the administrative machinery more accountable, approachable and transparent.

Ever since the UT of J and K has come into being everything is in flux, the corruption has gone up to all times high, the accountability level of the official has come down to all times low. The land mafia is hyper active, the encroachment of Govt. lands and loot of public funds is rampant. The administrative machinery has become more apathetic and unaccountable taking the advantage of choas and confusion. LG needs to restructure the Administrative setup by revamping and reviving the defunct system.

Allthough LG has wounded up several unnecessary commissions and departments which were created by the erstwhile state Govt. for rewarding and adjusting their blue eyed bureaucrats and likes.

The JK suffered mostly because of the governance deficit therefore the revival and restructuring of the Administrative set up is the need of the hour especially the institutions which have direct public dealing.

The sick unit of power development the revenue Administration, The public works and PHE, the health department, the education and number of other departments are almost sick and non performing. The people of J and K by and large except capital cities lacks the basic amenities of life. LG must focus on issues raised above in order to put the system back on the rails to restore the confidence of common man in the system.

The new LG govt. must show the apparent difference in governance and delivery to the people. The bureaucracy must shun the policy of adhocism and reflect the transparency, accountability and corruption free atmosphere so should be the role of police and other allied agencies.

Otherwise the entire excersise carried by the Central govt would be a failure for putting J and K on front seat of development and progress huge investment is required to provide employment to the educated and professional youths. All those measures if taken with sincerity shall restore the confidence of the people both in central and UT govts. and would usher an era of peace and tranquility in the newly created UT of J and K. Reforms at political and Administrative levels are of paramount importance and need of the time.