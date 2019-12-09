Time to focus on ‘fundamental duties’ than fundamental rights: Jitendra

????????????????????????????????????

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh said that it is time to focus on fundamental duties rather than fundamental rights.

Speaking after formally inaugurating ‘Digital Exhibition on the History of the Constitution of India’ to mark the 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India at North Block here, Dr Jitendra Singh referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on discharging of our duties with responsibility and sincerity, and said that if all of us collectively discharge our duties, it will in turn result in collective fulfillment of the obligation of 130 crore Indians towards Mother India.

Striking an emotional chord, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is a providential brush with history that we are here today to witness the 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India, which took place on 9th of Dec 1949. It is another divine coincidence, he said, that 9th December 1949 happened to be a Monday and today the 9th December 2019 also happens to be a Monday. This, possibly, is a message from the Almighty that all of us, who are the citizens of today’s India, have an obligation to perform and to carry forward the legacy and spirit of the Constitution of India and its Founding Fathers.

Lauding the extraordinary effort and diligent exercise that went behind the making of the Constitution, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Constitution of India is a monumental evidence of the extraordinary brilliance with which a small team led by Dr Ambedakar sat in the Central Hall of Parliament, day-after-day for over two and a half years, and succeeded in completing a document which is today a referral resource of constitutional literature for every country of the world. The years from 1947 to 1950, indeed, saw the evolution of India from an independent nation into a sovereign republic, he said. If, over the years, there have been some lapses, it is a reason for introspection for us and inspiration to vindicate ourselves, he added.

While going around different sections of the exhibition, Dr Jitendra Singh shared several anecdotes about the making of the Indian Constitution and about the luminaries who were part of the Constitutional Team. He also recalled the leading headlines in national dailies during that eventful period between 1947 to 1950.

The minister also administered the National Pledge to the officials present on the occasion.

The Constitution of India was adopted on 26th November, 1949, and the Members appended their signatures to it on 24.01.1950. In all, 284 Members (total Members-299) actually signed the Constitution. The Constitution of India came into force on 26.01.1950. The day of adoption of the Constitution is being celebrated in the country as “Constitution Day”.