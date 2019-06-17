Time to expose all corrupt elements who looted J&K Bank: SRS

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hailing the Governor administration’s decision to bring J&K Bank under the ambit of J&K Right to Information Act 2009, the Shri Ram Sena J&K State President, Rajiv Mahajan on Sunday said that now it is the time to expose all corrupt elements who looted the bank for years.

Briefing media persons here, Mahajan hoped that with this decision, many skeletons are likely to be rolled out from the cupboard as J&K Bank was so for functioning as per whims and fancies of ruling class and also influential politicians and bureaucrats. He hoped that J&K Bank authorities will act as a Public Authority within the meaning of said law and start providing information to public under the act by designating Public Information Officers (PIOs) in all its business units. Mahajan further maintained that bringing Jammu & Kashmir Bank under RTI will bring transparency and accountability in functioning the Bank, which until now was marred by mismanagement, nepotism and favouritism. “We have a very bad experience about State PSUs and this should not happen with J&K Bank,” he said.

Mahajan asserted that people of J&K established Jammu & Kashmir Bank by depositing huge sum of money in it. “If same citizens demand information from the bank, same should be provided to them without any further delay. People want information about recruitment process in J&K Bank which was made in most non-transparent manner,” Mahajan added.

Highlighting the significance of the decision, Mahajan said that for last 10 to 15 years there have been serious irregularities in recruitment process of JK Bank.

“Highly qualified boys and girls were dropped and candidates with an average academic background were selected on various jobs during last several years. There is a large number of willful defaulters of J&K Bank, who remain untouched while names of small businessmen are made public through local newspapers. A corrupt lobby of businessmen and politicians has badly damaged credibility of J&K Bank. Now under RTI Act, all those who were behind the scene after inflicting loot of crores will definitely get exposed and in a way transparency will be established in J&K Bank,” he maintained.