Time to end environment of seige in South Kashmir: Shah Faesal

STATE TIMES NEWS

KOKERNAG: President J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) Shah Faesal on Sunday stressed on the need for a unified response from the State to assaults on the Special Status of J&K.

Addressing party workers at Kokernag in south Kashmir, Shah Faesal said that Peoples United Front has emerged as a credible political alternative in the State that will fill the political vacuum.

“Endorsement of South Kashmir to this fresh idea of change and clean politics means a lot for us and nothing can stop PUF from representing the dreams and aspirations of people across the religious and regional divide”, he said.

Welcoming the Governor’s statement on dialogue with Hurriyat, Shah Faesal said that the new government in the center has the benefit of hindsight and dialogue has been the most important missing ingredient of Central Government’s Kashmir policy. He called upon the people to help in cleaning up of electoral politics so that the people of the State can get rid of dynasty politicians who have taken the needs of the people for granted.

“We should ask a question to ourselves as to how are we electing the same people again and again and then expect a different result. If we want that our future generations should not suffer the way our generation did, then we have to allow new voices to emerge”, Shah Faesal asserted.

JKPM Chairman Javed Mustafa Mir sought support of the people in nurturing this new idea and supporting the mission for change.

Other leaders from the South Kashmir unit who spoke on the occasion include Advocate Syed Iqbal Tahir, Dr Hussain, Bashir Ahmad Duroo, Advocate Farooq Ganai, Mudasir Mir, Umar Sakhi and Jameel Ahmad.