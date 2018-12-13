Time of self introspection for BJP

Share Share 0 Share

Nirmal Singh Chib

The recent results of Assembly polls in five states has shocked BJP for a while as Congress has once again revived itself with some remarkable scores in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The BJP was claiming a thumping win but they cannot make the things favourable with the aid of only blame games. These days we have seen that before the elections begin the political parties often start to catalyse the politics of controversies to win the faith of general masses. The role of the political parties is simply confined to propagate their future airy claims which are more related with the emotions of general people. Shouldn’t we think and to know what are the functions of political parties? Are their functions over with simply promising the progressive future? Shouldn’t these parties do some political socialisation which is their foremost objective?

Political parties are prime agencies of political socialisation. All other agencies like family, peer groups and electronic and print media etc, howsoever important these may be in dissipating the political values and culture are supplementary institutions which fill the gaps to strengthen the life long process of political socialisation. There was a time when Congress was known more as a movement than a political party. Infact, Mahatama Gandhi also proposed to dissolute the Congress Party once the goal of attaining independence would have been fulfilled. That was the golden time of Indian politics when the leaders were known for the political values based on the fabric of morality.

Now a days, the conditions are very different with politics based on dreams and false promises on the cards. But the positive change that we have seen over the last two decades is that the voters have grew quite smart and aware. They no more can be made fool with the lollipop of false promises. They are now grown up into fast readers and have also learned the art of reading between the lines. Coming back to the point, the recent poor show of BJP in the recent Assembly polls has rung an alarm for them to awake and get out of the deep slumber of political propaganda. The people have asked them to leave the politics of blame game and controversies and draw some positive agenda of development. The energy and money they spend in political pomp show to fetch voters will no more going to help them in next year Lok Sabha elections unless they talk logically with the people.

The poll results also revealed the fact that people don’t stick to one political party they have other options also. The more anyone tries to spoil the image of other, the worse image he or she will hold in the eyes of public.

All their focus should be to speak positively and that too not through words but through their affirmative actions. It’s therefore not a time to spend too much on framing cartoonist caricatures to defame others rather it’s a time to have some self introspection to weed out earlier planted mistakes and to make things brighter for the people around.

People are not deaf and dumb. They get irritated with repeated words of allegations and counter allegations. They are simply fed up with the politics of hatred. They want some positive and constructive approach. The political parties should also care for their sentiments and their needs. They don’t have family rivalry with any political outfit. They are smart enough to listen what it sounds at and how it strikes to their conscience. They are aware of their rights and duties also. They know that they can show the mirror with ease as they have sound constitutional mechanism to address their issues.

Some political analysts say that the poor show of BJP is a response of one community which was not happy over the release of Padmavat. But who has initiated this sentiments based politics is a question that needs to be answered positively. Hopefully, the BJP will learn from its past mistakes to revive its glory in the Lok Sabha polls.