Time now to act for abolition of N-weapons: Dr Arun Mitra

JAMMU: Calling for making world free of nuclear weapons, Dr Arun Mitra, Co-President International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) on Tuesday said now is the time for humanity to act positively in this direction.

Briefing media persons here, Dr Mitra said July 7 is a historic day when the UN General Assembly passed the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons in 2017. The treaty is an opportunity which the global community must utilise to make the world free of nuclear weapons. An opportunity lost may never be regained, he asserted.

Dr Mitra said Asia remains a conflict zone with India and Pakistan both nuclear weapon armed and any conflict between these two nations can be a catastrophe for human kind. He reminded of mass destruction carried out in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during the World War II after United States of America used nuclear bombing. Even today also traces of nuclear radiation are found among the newly-born in the form of body deformities, he said.

“Today when several parts of the world are conflict-prone it becomes more important to abolish these weapons because these conflicts if escalate may trigger the use of nuclear weapons. The events following Pulwama terrorist violence which martyred 49 CRPF personnel had almost pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of war. Threat of use of nuclear weapons gave dreadful shiver to the people on both sides. The jingoists on either side of the borders look no time calling for destruction of the other. Any use of nuclear weapons would have been catastrophic not only for India and Pakistan, but the whole world,” Dr Mitra asserted.

Dr S.S Soodan, National President, IDPD also spoke in the press conference.