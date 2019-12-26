Time for Bollywood to revive its romance with Kashmir: Advisor Farooq

STATE TIMES NEWS
Mumbai: Farooq Khan, Advisor to Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu, has urged Bollywood to rekindle its romance with the region and promote it as a tourist destination to the world.
Speaking
at a function organised by Spandan Arts on the sidelines of 11th Mohammed Rafi
awards here on Tuesday, Khan said a “negative” perception has been
created regarding Jammu and Kashmir that continues to be on the edge ever since
the abrogation of the special status given to it under Article 370.
“This
is not a place of terrorism, but a paradise of tourism,” he said, adding
that ground reality in the union territory is entirely different than what is
being told to the outside world.
“To
see the reality on ground, you will have to visit the place and I am sure you
will find it as peaceful as any other part of the country,” he added.
According
to a press release, Khan said the film industry has a long-standing
relationship with Jammu and Kashmir but the ties suffered in the past few
years.
“It
is the right time for reviving that age-old link between Bollywood and
Kashmir,” he said.
He
urged the film fraternity to renew its ties with region and said it must look
for opportunities to shoot the films in the union territory.
“It
takes time to change people’s perception. What our government intends to do is
to change it,” the advisor said.
Khan
also appealed to the media to present “a true picture of Kashmir in order
to promote it as safe tourist destination to the outside world”.
He
said a three-day global investors summit will be held next year in the union
territory for the first time which will provide an opportunity to the region to
showcase its strengths, strategies and potential.
