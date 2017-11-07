Time for BJP to shun second-fiddle syndrome

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: It is high time for BJP ministers to start asserting their position than playing second fiddle to their Kashmir centric masters.

On Monday, when BJP ministers stepped out of their houses under tight security to reach Civil Secretariat complex they were greeted by the empty streets.

As the day progressed, large number of supporters of the Congress, National Conference and Panthers Party also came out on the streets to corner the alliance government.

Apart from opposition parties, various other socio-politico organisations, traders and transporters had extended support to the Bandh call to register their anger against the non-performance of the PDP-BJP alliance government in the State.

More than tokenism, involved in protest demonstrations, the sentiments shared by common residents must be a cause of concern for the top brass of the State BJP leadership.

Gradually, BJP’s strong bastion in Jammu is being targeted by the opposition parties and instead of consolidating its grip over its vote share BJP is constantly losing its support base over certain emotive issues. After the introduction of GST regime J&K remains the only State where separate toll tax is being levied and instead of abolishing it, both the State and the Union governments are acting as mute spectators much to the chagrin of businessmen.

Secondly, alleged issue of discrimination with the Jammu Region continues to bother the people but this time it is the BJP which is being held responsible for the drift, as its leaders have meekly surrendered before the Kashmir based leaders of PDP to enjoy loaves of power and remain at the helm of affairs.

Inexperienced BJP ministers have even failed in their duty to effectively articulate sentiments of people of Jammu Region on certain emotive issues, including State holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. Selection of majority of candidates in examinations, conducted by the PSC has already caused lot of heartburn, as percentage of successful candidates is abysmally low in comparison to Kashmir based students. Even issue of awarding compensation to victims of cross border firing is not handled properly by the State government and undue delay is caused in handing over compensation cheques to the next of kin of the deceased victims. Poor allocation of developmental funds and state of affairs of health care and education infrastructure, development of border areas and safe bunkers for border residents is creating lot of anger among the local residents and BJP ministers are deliberately ignoring the writing on the wall and keeping their eyes and ears shut to enjoy comforts of ‘hot seat’.