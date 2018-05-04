Time-bound promotion for KAS officers

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

As per a news published in this paper on April 25,2018 our state government has granted time bound promotions to the KAS Officers which is a welcome step.As per norms and law of nature, stagnation of an official at one post and pay scale develops mental sickness and fatigue which in turn leads to low turnout.

To my personal views, this order is quite discriminatory much biased against the interest of technocrats of different departments including engineering, agricultural, horticulture and alike officers. To mention here, the technocrats play a more important role than the beaurocrates in that they work in the field and execute the policies and programs on the ground. No policy and program can be implemented without technocrats.For this purpose they undergo special professional training courses whileas the beaurocrates are simple graduates or post graduate. Moreover, the KAS Officers have already many times better chances of promotions than the technocrats and other gazetted officers.

To my personal knowledge and experience, the officials and officers of education, agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, sericulture, and engineering departments remain rottening on the one and the same post for the entire period of service and had to retire in the entry level pay scale for which non except the KAS Officers are responsible. As KAS Officers are concerned with and responsible for maintaining the concerned records. They are responsible for maintaining the seniority lists of the gazetted officers which are required for conducting DPC, but they don’t bother to do so.Consequently,stop gap promotions called OPG promotions are given wherein the poor officers have to work in the lower grades.

In this context, I would like to share my own experience of the department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing. There are not more than seventy gazetted officers in this department, but the concerned KAS Officers sitting on higher posts could not prepare the seniority list of these officers till date. It is a matter of fact that the seniority list of gazetted officers of horticulture planning and marketing department has never been prepared and published. Most of the officers are holding the posts in their own pay and grade.

I am also one of the victims of this department. During the entire period of my service many directors, many commissioners and many ministers appeared and disappeared, but non could do the needful. And ultimately I along with many others had to retire from the service in own pay and grade status and with wet eyes and sullen face.

So, it would be i the best interest of technocrats and other

officers to grant time bound promotions for all.

O P Sharma (AMO Rtd)

Bagnoti, Nowshera.