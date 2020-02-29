Time-bound disposal of grievances prime focus: Advisor Bhatnagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, on Friday said the government has taken several steps to ensure speedy disposal of grievances projected by the people and improve efficiency in the administration.

The Advisor was speaking at a public grievance camp held here in which several deputations and individuals raised matters of public importance and individual issues with the Advisor.

Senior officers of different departments were present on the occasion and instructions were conveyed to them for ensuring timely redressal of the projected issues and concerns of the people.

The Advisor impressed upon the officers that there should be clear communication during disposal of grievances between public and the concerned departments.

During the camp, a delegation of Transport Nagar, Village Doogian demanded installation of pump set in their area.

Similarly a deputation of Keran Mohalla, Bantalab, Jammu demanded blacktopping of link road on priority.

Meanwhile a deputation of ITI trained workers of PHE demanded regularization of their services as well as release of their pending wages.

Deputation of Surya Vihar, Anand Nagar, Bohri, Jammu demanded execution of different works like construction of drains, lanes etc in their area.

Similarly a deputation from Hari Vihar, Kunjwani raised the issue of unsafe drinking water in their area. The Advisor gave on-spot directions to the concerned officer for addressing the issue on priority basis.

Besides, several individuals who met the Advisor projected issues relating to the departments of Education, R&B, PDD, PHE as well as several other individual issues.

The Advisor, while interacting with the deputations and individuals maintained that a proper grievance redressal mechanism has been put in place so that the problems being faced by the people are resolved expeditiously.

He said that necessary instructions have been conveyed to the concerned departments for ensuring speedy implementation of various welfare programmes besides timely redressal of grievances being projected by the people.